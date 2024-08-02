Delectable Dogs of The Month Revealed For GCH Craftsman Grill at Disneyland Resort

Hot dog, hot dog, hot diggity dog … of the month, as Disneyland Resort shares a peek at the upcoming Hot Dogs of the Month at the GCH Craftsman Grill.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Resort has revealed the Hot Dogs of the Month that will be coming to the GCH Craftsman Grill at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

The new dogs include: Big Wave Dog for August: Hawaiian Sweet roll, chicken apple sausage, pineapple mango salsa spicy aioli, and unagi sauce served with Maui onion chips Chicken Parm Dog for September: Garlic ciabatta bun, Italian sausage, chicken Milanese, marinara, three cheese blend, fennel, and onion escabeche served with fries Cali Boo!-rito Dog for October: Toasted bolillo-style bun, all beef hotdog, French fries, carne asada, shredded cheese, guacamole, and chipotle aioli served with tortilla chips and salsa.



These can be picked up in the coming months at the perfect place to unwind with friends and family, the GCH Craftsman Grill at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, where guests can make themselves at home in a space inspired by Craftsman architecture, as exemplified in iconic homes such as the Gamble House in Pasadena, California.

Here, guests will find an inviting blend of seating options and delightful Arts and Crafts touches throughout the spacious, al fresco setting. With a bite to eat, soak it all in while sipping on an ice-cold beer, glass of wine or handcrafted libation from the full-service bar.

The GCH Craftsman Bar serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.

For breakfast, enjoy a savory Smoked Salmon Bagel Sandwich with caper cream cheese, arugula and red onions or indulge in something sweet like thick-sliced Brioche French Toast topped with vanilla-sweetened Mascarpone cream and fresh berries. Classic brunch cocktails and specialty drinks, such as the hot Grand Candied Orange Coffee made with Grand Marnier, Kahlua and brandy, are available too.

At lunch or dinner, compliment your beverage of choice with a shareable starter or delectable entree, including the hot dogs above, and a menu that boasts a gourmet mix of bites, including artisanal pizzas, shareable nachos and more! There’s also a section dedicated to kid-friendly plates.

If you’d like to visit this eatery or any of the others at the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel