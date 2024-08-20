Peek Into The Kitchen For This Year’s Haunted Mansion Holiday Gingerbread House At Disneyland

Take a look into the mad scientist-like brains of those in charge of the gingerbread house in this year’s Haunted Mansion Holiday at Disneyland Park.

Available now at Disneyland Park for the Halloween and holiday season, as usual, the Haunted Mansion has gotten a festive makeover from Santa Jack, more commonly known as the Pumpkin King, Jack Skellington from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

As per tradition, this year’s Gingerbread House is different for 2024, and it seems that Jack Skellington, or should we say Santa Jack, has recruited Dr. Finkelstein, Halloween Town’s resident mad scientist, to conjure up some ideas for this year’s creation.

As Dr. Finkelstein used his mad scientist expertise, he incorporated some of his experiments into the gingerbread house. Along with his trusted assistant Igor, he’s brought his own Gigantic Gingerbread Zombie, Lil’ Franky, to life! Well, almost. The doctor and his partner are testing out different tweaks to complete the transformation. And unfortunately for Lil’ Franky, that involves his head popping off and on.

This gingerbread display was quite the task to bring to life. Not only for the Disneyland Resort

It took over 150 hours to build and program the animation and lighting. And that’s not even including the hours spent baking the tasty pieces that bring it all together. Here are some stats that show just how much went into making (and baking) this 5-foot-tall, 6-foot-wide display: 60 Pounds of Gingerbread 50 Pounds of Powdered Sugar 10 Pounds of Egg Whites 30 Pounds of Rolled Fondant 5 Pounds of Crystal Sugar 10 Pounds of Chocolate More than 240 Hours Spent Creating 2 Hidden Mickeys

