Donald Duck 90th Birthday Celebrated at Hong Kong Disneyland

by |
Tags: , ,

Hong Kong Disneyland celebrated Donald Duck’s 90th birthday in a spectacular way.

What’s Happening:

  • A few photos have been shared from Donald’s 90th celebration that took place last night in Hong Kong Disneyland.
  • Disney Live Entertainment put on a magnificent show with live music, performers, Disney characters, and a special projection moment on the castle specifically for Donald Duck.
  • This joins the list of Donald Duck’s 90th birthday festivities happening worldwide.

More Donald Duck News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight