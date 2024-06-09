Donald Duck 90th Birthday Celebrated at Hong Kong Disneyland

Hong Kong Disneyland celebrated Donald Duck’s 90th birthday in a spectacular way.
What’s Happening:
- A few photos have been shared from Donald’s 90th celebration that took place last night in Hong Kong Disneyland.
- Disney Live Entertainment put on a magnificent show with live music, performers, Disney characters, and a special projection moment on the castle specifically for Donald Duck.
- This joins the list of Donald Duck’s 90th birthday festivities happening worldwide.
