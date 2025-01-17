Celebrate the Year of the Snake at Hong Kong Disneyland with New Entertainment Offerings, Character Costumes, Food and More

The New Year festivities kick off today, January 17th and run through Sunday, February 16th, 2025.

Hong Kong Disneyland will be celebrating the Chinese New Year daily through February 16th, with snake-themed decor and special offerings celebrating the Year of the Snake.

What’s Happening:

Beginning today, the first day of the new year, you may receive a Disney-themed red packet at the entrance of the park, containing a gold chocolate coin, plus dining and shopping vouchers, while supplies last.

As guests enter Main Street, U.S.A., they’ll be greeted by plenty of festive decor celebrating the new year.

Kick off the Year of the Snake with the all-new “Mickey and Friends Year of the Snake Processional,” which features Goofy, dressed as the God of Fortune.

The Chinese New Year edition of “Mickey & Friends Street Celebration” has made its way to Main Street, U.S.A. with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their friends bringing the joys of the new year.

Reunite with Mickey and Friends, plus Duffy and Friends, in their seasonal outfits! Over at Fantasy Gardens, you can meet Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Pluto and Chip ‘n Dale.

Duffy, ShellieMay, Gelatoni, StellaLou, CookieAnn, ‘Olu Mel and Linabell are ready to greet you at Duffy and Friends Play House.

Those looking to celebrate the new year with their taste buds will find all-new menus throughout the resort, including the exquisite Chinese Golden Pot at Main Street Corner Cafe.

At Ink and Plate located in Disney’s Hollywood Hotel, a bountiful buffet filled with seasonal favorites awaits, including the restaurant’s signature Prime Mushroom Vegetables Prosperity Salad.

Found at Enchanted Garden Restaurant in the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel, there’s a buffet featuring Chinese delicacies from Roaster Boneless Suckling Pig with Glutinous Rice to Steamed Eel with Chinese Olives and Black Bean Sauce.

Of course, there will be plenty of special themed gifts available, from Duffy and Friends seasonal plus Chip ‘n Dale plushes in playful snake outfits to red envelopes, Fai Chun (a Chinese tradition decoration) and candy boxes.

More items can be found inspired by characters such as Winnie the Pooh, Stitch, Lotso from Toy Story 3 and Red Panda Meilin from Turning Red .

and Red Panda Meilin from . Limited edition Chinese New Year medallions, featuring four special and highly detailed designs are available at the Emporium.

Finally, over at the three Disney Hotels, celebrate the arrival of the Year of the Snake with a vibrant and joyful Chinese New Year Lion Dance performance on New Year’s Day. You can even encourage joy and good fortune for the year ahead at a festive Mickey cookie decorating class during the Chinese New Year.

For those staying at the hotel during the Year of the Snake celebrations, don’t miss out on the Chip ‘n Dale Chinese New Year In-Room Themed Surprise package and a special treat that will make your stay even more memorable.