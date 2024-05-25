Typhoon Lagoon’s Humunga Kowabunga is the Subject of Another Injury Lawsuit

A Typhoon Lagoon water slide is the subject of another injury lawsuit. A woman has claimed Disney Parks is responsible. Let’s find out what’s going on.

What’s Happening:

According to NBC News

A woman claims that she received a brain injury on Typhoon Lagoon’s Humunga Kowabunga, describing the attraction as unsafe. She further claimed she was knocked unconscious and was left disoriented and bloody after experiencing the slide.

Humunga Kowabunga is a body slide that sends riders down a 60 degree drop at around 40 miles per hour.

In her suit, the woman states that there wasn’t a lifeguard stationed at the bottom slide and that Disney didn’t have any posted safety warnings to inform guests of this.

After reaching the bottom of the slide, the suit declares that the woman’s mother and fiance discovered her limp body prompting them to reach out to cast members for help. They claim that the cast members were not lifeguards and instructed them to find one.

The lawsuit professes “Had Defendant had lifeguards at the end of the ride to watch and help guests coming off the ride, Plaintiff's brain injury would not have occurred as she wouldn’t have been drowning in the water coughing up blood.”

The 25 year-old woman’s lawyer, Richard Russo, says that she is currently in neurological treatment.

Russo states "Her mother said she heard her head hitting the slide, because the mother was on the slide as well. Her fiancé and her mother were frantically asking around for a lifeguard, and there were no lifeguards around."

The suit seeks $50,000 in damages.

Back in October, another suit was filed involving the same attraction. The woman claims that the slide caused her a “dangerous wedgie” that caused lacerations and organ damage.

Disney has yet to comment on either case.

