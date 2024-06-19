How Disneyland Paris is Celebrating the Release of Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2”

In celebration of the release of Disney and Pixar’s newest film Inside Out 2, new photo opportunities, treats and more will be available throughout Disneyland Paris.

What's Happening:

At Walt Disney Studios Park, guests will have new photo opportunities including meeting Joy, a new magic shot, new tasty treats and more.

Meet Joy for a photo at Worlds of Pixar at the Walt Disney Studios Park from June 19th to July 9th.

And feel the jubilation as she makes an appearance in the vibrant daytime show A Million Splashes of Colour at the Disneyland Park until September 30th.

Be wowed by some very special water art, and as of July 1st, snap selfies in front of two new sculptures of Joy and Anxiety in Worlds of Pixar at the Walt Disney Studios Park.

Have your smile ready, because, from June 19th, two new emotions on the block, Envy and Embarrassment, are keen to crash your Animated Magic Shots by the Sleeping Beauty Castle at the Disneyland Park.

This is your chance to add some colorful Inside Out 2 souvenirs to your collection, treat your taste buds to delicious doughnuts inspired by Anger, Envy and Embarrassment, and be tempted by Sadness, Anger or Sadness popcorn.

