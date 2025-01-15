Magic Key Holders Can Soon Pick Up Complimentary Button Celebrating the Year of the Snake

This beautiful button is designed by Disney artist Ann Shen.
Magic Key Holders can pick up a beautiful new button celebrating the Year of the Snake.

What's Happening:

  • Celebrate the Year of the Snake with a special memento.
  • Presenting the Year of the Snake button, designed by the talented Disney artist Ann Shen.
  • To pick up your free button visit the exclusive Magic Key Holder section located beneath the Silly Symphony Swings at Disney California Adventure Park during the Lunar New Year festivities from January 17 to January 20, 2025, between 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM.
  • Each Magic Key holder is allowed to receive only one button.
  • This offer is valid for a limited time and subject to availability.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
