Magic Key Holders Can Soon Pick Up Complimentary Button Celebrating the Year of the Snake

Magic Key Holders can pick up a beautiful new button celebrating the Year of the Snake.

Celebrate the Year of the Snake with a special memento.

Presenting the Year of the Snake button, designed by the talented Disney artist Ann Shen.

To pick up your free button visit the exclusive Magic Key Holder section located beneath the Silly Symphony Swings Disney California Adventure

Each Magic Key holder is allowed to receive only one button.

This offer is valid for a limited time and subject to availability.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DE2wKD2TvSC/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==

