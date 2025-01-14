Event Recap: Disney Lorcana North America Championship Summons illumineers to Celebrate the Hit TCG

An Overview of What Players and Fans Could Enjoy During the Weekend-Long 2025 Event

After 6 Disney Lorcana Challenge events across the country in 2024, 94 qualifying players from across the continent (plus 32 last-chance qualifiers from January 10th) convened in Anaheim, CA, at the Disneyland Hotel for the Disney Lorcana North America Championship. Between January 11th and 12th, 126 players competed against each other until one winner took home the top prize. I was lucky enough to be there, and as this is an ongoing annual event, other Disney Lorcana fans will have similar opportunities in the future.

I am a Disney Lorcana collector, but I haven't interacted with the Trading Card Game (TCG) in the way it was primarily designed – to be played. So it was a treat to be amongst the biggest Disney Lorcana fans and best Disney Lorcana players over the weekend, where I was able to pick up some pro tips for playing and even try my hand at a simplified version of the game known as “Pack Rush” (where two players each open two packs, using the non-playable cards from each as instant ink in a quick game that goes up to 15 instead of 20 lore).

The Disneyland Hotel Convention Center was decorated with artwork from the game, which included standees and banners hanging from the ceiling. The competitive championship was the main event, with plenty of side events that all attendees could participate in throughout the weekend.

The decor put a lot of emphasis on the six ink types from Disney Lorcana, with a banner depicting artwork from one card in each category. This included two cards that were featured prizes at the event: Kuzco – Temperamental Emperor (Challenge Promo) and Baymax – Armored Companion (Challenge Promo). Attendees could gain non-foil versions of these cards by participating in side events like “Pack Rush,” while more limited foil variants were exclusive for prizes in the main challenge.

Beyond “Pack Rush” games, players competing with their own assembled 60-card deck need to choose cards from just two ink types. Skilled players seem to have preferred ink types to play with, and some competitors even came as part of teams that specialized in these ink types, wearing customized jerseys in that color combination.

All attendees received a gift bag featuring lithographs by the two artists who were on hand at the event for meet & greets (Koni and Whitney Pollett); an event pin featuring the Challenge variant art for Cinderella – Stouthearted; a sticker, score booklet, and a Mickey Mouse – True Friend variant card designed to be autographed.

Mickey Mouse himself was at the event on January 11th for pictures and autographs.

A true original.

One of the really cool photo opportunities allowed Disney Lorcana fans to step into the Great Illuminary to use the inkcaster to create glimmers (this is essentially what each card is within the Disney Lorcana story).

Larger standees could be used as photo opportunities or simply to appreciate the Disney Lorcana art in greater detail. These included Invited to the Ball, which had an expanded card given to the 126 players in the championship event.

Attendees looking for specific cards or even accessories could shop at three vendors at the event. These included the event organizers Pro-Play Games (PPG), plus World Class Cards and South Side Gaming.

A concessions area sold breakfast, lunch, and snack items, including Disney Lorcana Challenge crispy rice treats.

As for the championship itself, selected pairings were showcased in the viewing area where attendees could see what was happening on an LED screen.

The main event was broadcast on Twitch, with attendees able to see and hear the live commentators while the games were in progress.

One of the event’s top prizes, the North America Championship trophy, was on display on stage all weekend long, up until it was presented to the event’s winner, Edmond Chiu (click here to read my interview with Ed about his epic win).

The top 8 players from the North America Championship each received an invitation to compete at the first Disney Lorcana World Championship later this year at the Walt Disney World Resort. More details, including event dates, will be announced at a later date.

I had a lot of fun at the Disney Lorcana North America Championship, where I was able to get a deeper love and appreciation for the hit game by Ravensburger. The event is really designed more for players than collectors, although it’s never too late to learn. If you’re like me and looking to get into playing, the recently released Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway was designed to help first-time players get into this magical world.

