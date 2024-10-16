New Retail Location Continues To Take Shape Outside of Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion

Goblins and ghoulies from last Halloween will hopefully have a place to shop by the next one.

Grim Grinning Ghosts come out to socialize, and shop for good bargains as a new retail location continues to take shape at the exit of Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion.

What’s Happening:

Progress continues on the new Haunted Mansion gift shop that is materializing at the exit of the iconic Disneyland attraction.

Currently, those visiting the park can experience the seasonal layover, Haunted Mansion Holiday

Walking nearby, you’ll see all the walls up around the building, which has taken shape and is currently receiving what appears to be exterior details.

The new shop will likely feature Haunted Mansion gear and merchandise, and is located directly at the exit of the classic attraction, taking over an area once occupied by Splash Mountain The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

There is currently no opening date for the new retail location at the exit of the Haunted Mansion, or a timeline for when the store and queue construction will be complete.

