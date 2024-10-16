New Retail Location Continues To Take Shape Outside of Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion

Grim Grinning Ghosts come out to socialize, and shop for good bargains as a new retail location continues to take shape at the exit of Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion.
What’s Happening:
- Progress continues on the new Haunted Mansion gift shop that is materializing at the exit of the iconic Disneyland attraction.
- Currently, those visiting the park can experience the seasonal layover, Haunted Mansion Holiday, but only through a virtual queue, as work continues on the full queue of the attraction, and this new gift shop at the exit.
- Walking nearby, you’ll see all the walls up around the building, which has taken shape and is currently receiving what appears to be exterior details.
- The new shop will likely feature Haunted Mansion gear and merchandise, and is located directly at the exit of the classic attraction, taking over an area once occupied by Splash Mountain FastPass machines in a bygone era, long before they were relocated across from The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, which once offered the free service but was deemed confusing since so many guests though that those were the Splash Mountain machines due to their proximity to the Splash Mountain Entrance.
- There is currently no opening date for the new retail location at the exit of the Haunted Mansion, or a timeline for when the store and queue construction will be complete.
