Meet Mickey And Friends In Fun Autumn Garb At New Dining Experience at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Disneyland Resort has announced a fun new seasonal offering featuring favorite characters in appropriate seasonal attire with the new Mickey’s Autumn Adventures at Storytellers Cafe.

What’s Happening:

This morning, it was revealed that starting on September 3rd, guests can get into the fall spirit with a new dining experience at Storytellers Cafe, located at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa at the Disneyland Resort.

The new experience, Mickey’s Autumn Adventures at Storytellers Cafe, is set to feature seasonal decor and characters dressed in new attire as they meet and greet with those dining at the restaurant.

The new experience allows guests to start their day at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa with Mickey Mouse and some of his closest pals. The cozy Craftsman-style dining room is a warm, friendly backdrop to your buffet breakfast adventure.

Choose from favorites such as croissants, muffins, danishes, seasonal sliced fruits, fresh berries, Mickey Waffles, Bananas Foster French Toast, pork carnitas chilaquiles, hand-carved meats, custom-made omelets and much more.

You can also ask your server for delights like steel cut oatmeal and yogurt parfaits.

Mickey’s Autumn Adventure takes place for Brunch as well, allowing adventurers of all ages to enjoy a buffet brunch any day of the week with Mickey and the gang. Enjoy a smorgasbord that includes Mickey Waffles, the fish of the day, assorted flatbreads, bread pudding, pork carnitas chilaquiles, beignets and much more.

Reservations for this new dining experience are now open, and reservations for Goofy’s Kitchen Celebrates Halloween, coming to the Disneyland Hotel, are set to open in the near future, though no date has been specified at this time.

If you’d like to partake in this new Disneyland Resort dining offering, or any of the other fun options at the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel