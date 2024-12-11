Mickey and Minnie’s Costumes Revealed for Disney Pal-Palooza Vanellope’s Sweet Pop World Parade

Characters that will be showcased during the parade include Vanellope, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Cinderella, and more.
A first look at Mickey and Minnie's costumes for Disney Pal-Palooza Vanellope’s Sweet Pop World parade has been revealed.

  • Disney Pal-Palooza Vanellope’s Sweet Pop World will run from January 15 to March 16, 2025, transforming Tokyo Disneyland into a confectionery landscape with Vanellope from Wreck-It Ralph.
  • A new daytime parade will showcase six floats featuring a variety of beloved Disney characters, including Vanellope, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Belle, Alice, The Mad Hatter, and Winnie the Pooh.

  • Tokyo Disney Resort shared a first look at Mickey and Minnie's new costumes for the parade.
  • The parade is set to last approximately 35 minutes and will include three performance stops in Westernland, the Cinderella Castle Plaza, and Tomorrowland, occurring once daily.

