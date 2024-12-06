New “Dreams Take Flight” Show Coming to Tokyo DisneySea Next Summer

A new show, Dreams Take Flight, is coming to the Hangar Stage at Tokyo DisneySea next summer.
What’s Happening:
- Set in an airplane factory, Dreams Take Flight showcases a day where Mickey Mouse and other Disney friends come together to build an airplane, featuring rhythmical songs and dances.
- Before the factory opens, Pete, the manager, along with the artisans who take immense pride in building airplanes, gather to kick off their busy day. Donald Duck takes on painting duties, while Chip and Dale manage the tools, and Max serves as the electrician, all working together to complete the airplane as they overcome challenges along the way.
- When Minnie Mouse, the airplane’s pilot, arrives and sings about her dream of soaring through the skies, the final preparations commence. Guests are invited to join Mickey in assembling the airplane, creating a sense of camaraderie in the venue, culminating in a grand finale to celebrate the airplane’s completion.
- A variety of other characters will also join in on the festivities, including Miguel, Timon, Merida, Pocahontas and Moana.
- The new show replaces Song of Mirage, which had its last performance when the Tokyo Disney Resort first closed for the pandemic back in February 2020.
- Dreams Take Flight will debut on July 16th, 2025.
More Tokyo Disney Resort News:
- Tokyo Disney Resort Hotel Reservations Open Up This Month for Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025
- Tokyo Disney Announces Sensational Slate of Events for 2025-2016
- Tokyo Disney Resort Offering Savings for Students with Limited-Time College Passport
- Vanellope’s Sweet Pop World, “it’s a small world with Groot” and More Coming to Tokyo Disney Resort This Winter
- Tokyo Disney Resort Reveals Details on 2025 New Year’s Celebration Including Food, Entertainment, and More
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com