Tokyo Disney Resort Hotel Reservations Are Due to Open Up This Month for Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025

Today the official Star Wars Celebration social media feeds sent out a reminder that hotel reservations at Tokyo Disney Resort during the 2025 event will be opening up later this month.

Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 will take place in mid-April of next year.

Reservations for hotels at the Tokyo Disney Resort open up four months prior to the date of stay.

Hotels at the Tokyo Disney Resort include the Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel, Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel, and the Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

Reservations for hotel rooms during #SWCJ will be available starting this month at Disney themed hotels at Tokyo Disney Resort! Reserve Tokyo Disney Resort Hotels 4 months prior to the date of your stay. Start planning your trips today! pic.twitter.com/fHM40kpP6N — StarWars Celebration (@SW_Celebration) December 3, 2024



Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 takes place from April 18th through the 20th next year at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba City outside of Tokyo. For additional information on the event, be sure to visit the official Star Wars Celebration website. For more details on the hotels of Tokyo Disney Resort, visit the resort’s official website.

