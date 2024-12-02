Photos: Disneyland Prepares for “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” Premiere Event

In celebration of the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Disneyland is hosting an invite-only Launch event in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Tomorrowland.

Disneyland is prepping for their Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premiere event tonight with props and decorations themed to the new series. Skeleton Crew will follow Wim, Neel, and their friends KB and Fern as a discovery on their home planet leads them to getting lost in the Star Wars galaxy. In their attempt to find their way home, the kids will encounter aliens, dangerous places, pirates, allies and enemies.

Disney went all in on these decorations, including droids and themed signage, making the photo opportunities look right at home in the $1 billion land. Placed right in front of the Millennium Falcon, attendees will get to immerse themselves into Star Wars.

After visiting Galaxy’s Edge, attendees will head over to the Tomorrowland Theater for a screening of the show. Disneyland has also prepped the space for the event with a themed backdrop and lighting to capture the celebration.

Make sure you catch Star Wars: Skeleton Crew tonight when it officially debuts on Disney+. The series stars Jude Law, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robbery Timothy Smith, Nick Frost, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, Marti Matulis, and Jaleel White.

