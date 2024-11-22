Tokyo Disney Announces Sensational Slate of Events for 2025-2016

Celebrate 20 years of Duffy and Friends, experience the fourth Pal-Palooza event and more at Tokyo Disney Resort.

Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will host an exciting set of events coming to the resort during their next fiscal year.

What’s Happening:

The Oriental Land Company, owner and operator of the Tokyo Disney Resort, has announced the lineup of events taking place at the resort from April 2025 through March 2026.

Tokyo Disney Resort hosts frequent special events that feature commemorative merchandise, food items, entertainment offerings, and even monorail tickets.

Celebrating two decades of adorable Duffy and Friends memories, Tokyo DisneySea will host an exciting special celebration from April 8th, 2025 through March 19th, 2026 called Duffy and Friends 20th: Colorful Happiness.

The year-long event features vibrant decorations, merchandise, themed menus, character greetings and more.

Over at Tokyo Disneyland, the resort will kick off its forth Disney Pal-Palooza event Donald’s Quacky Duck! Duck! Duck City!

Returning after his successful appearance during the second Pal-Palooza event, Donald Duck is back with an improved version of his dream city. The celebration will see the park transformed, showcasing Donald as the ultimate superstar.

Other exciting events and opportunities throughout 2025-2026 include: “ It’s a small world with Groot” (January 15 – June 30, 2025) – The limited time overlay will see characters across the Marvel Tokyo DisneySea Food & Wine Festival (April 8 – June 30, 2025) – The popular festival returns for a second year, allowing guests to travel the world through delicious food and beverage offerings. Throughout the park, festive decoration will invite guests to immerse themselves into the lively ambience of the event. Star Tours: The Adventures Continue (April 8 – June 30, 2025) – Tokyo Disneyland will feature a special version of the popular attraction with new characters and a new planet. After the event, the new scenes will be added to the randomly selected adventures. Baymax’s Mission: Cool Down, “Get Soaked” Toontown, Splash Mountain : Get Soaked, Aquatopia: Get Soaked (July 2 – September 15, 2025) – Over at Tokyo Disneyland, Toontown and Big Hero 6 themed parade floats will allow guests to cool down with special splash effects. Splash Mountain will have additional water effects to help guests cool off during the hot summer season. Aquatopia at Tokyo DisneySea will also bring back their refreshing water effects during the period. Disney Halloween (September 17 – October 31, 2025) – Disney Halloween returns to both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, allowing guests to experience the special celebration decked out in their favorite Halloween costumes. Mickey & Friends will meet in their Halloween outfits with the Disney Villains making frequent appearances. Disney Christmas (November 11 – December 25, 2025) – The annual merry festivities return, bringing in a unique atmosphere to both parks. Tokyo Disneyland will also be receiving brand new entertainment offerings for the season. Special New Year’s Event (January 1 – January 12, 2025) – With Disney friends in exciting and vibrant New Year costumes, special merchandise, food items and more, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will be an incredible place to ring in the new year.



