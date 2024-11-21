Tokyo Disney Resort Offering Savings for Students with Limited-Time College Passport

Tokyo Disney Resort is introducing a new College Passport exclusively for students attending universities, graduate schools, junior colleges and technical schools.
What’s Happening:
- A new limited period College Passport will soon be available at the Tokyo Disney Resort, offering students discounted admission to Tokyo Disneyland or Tokyo DisneySea for one day.
- Available for purchase from January 21st through March 14th, 2025, this ticket will be available exclusively to students attending universities, graduate schools, junior colleges and technical schools.
- These special tickets are now available to purchase and range from 7,000 to 9,000 yen.
- Eligible students can purchase this ticket from the bookings/purchases page of the Tokyo Disney Resort Official Website.
- During the time period of this ticket, both parks will be offering a variety of special events – from Vanellope’s Sweet Pop World and “it’s a small world with Groot” at Tokyo Disneyland, to Duffy and Friends Wonderful Kitchen and a special version of the Tower of Terror at Tokyo DisneySea.
