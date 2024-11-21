Tokyo Disney Resort Offering Savings for Students with Limited-Time College Passport

The specially priced ticket can be used between January 21st – March 14th, 2025.

Tokyo Disney Resort is introducing a new College Passport exclusively for students attending universities, graduate schools, junior colleges and technical schools.

A new limited period College Passport will soon be available at the Tokyo Disney Resort, offering students discounted admission to Tokyo Disneyland or Tokyo DisneySea for one day.

Available for purchase from January 21st through March 14th, 2025, this ticket will be available exclusively to students attending universities, graduate schools, junior colleges and technical schools.

These special tickets are now available to purchase and range from 7,000 to 9,000 yen.

Eligible students can purchase this ticket from the bookings/purchases page of the Tokyo Disney Resort Official Website

During the time period of this ticket, both parks will be offering a variety of special events – from Vanellope’s Sweet Pop World “it’s a small world with Groot”

