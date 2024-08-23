Naples Ristorante e Bar to Bring Pumpkins & Pancakes to Downtown Disney this Fall, Plus a Deal for thier Breakfast with Santa Event

The popular Disneyland Resort restaurant, known for its pizza, has announced dates for two of their upcoming seasonal events.

Happy Halloween and Merry Christmas:

  • Naples Ristorante e Bar has announced they will be hosting a new fall event titled Pumpkins & Pancakes.
  • The Downtown Disney District eatery will host the event on October 19, 20, 26 and 27 and includes:
    • Family-style breakfast featuring fall favorites such as hot cocoa and cider.
    • Pumpkin decorating.
    • A photo opportunity.
    • Treats you can take home.
    • Bottomless mimosas (21+)
  • The event lasts for 1 hour and 30 minutes, with reservations times starting from 8:30am to 12:30pm.
  • Tickets cost $75 (plus tax and tip) per adult and $39 (plus tax and tip) per child ages 3-10.
  • If applicable, guests attending the festivities can have their parking validated at the restaurant.
  • Additionally, guests who buy tickets for Pumpkins & Pancakes will receive a 10% off coupon for Breakfast with Santa in their booking confirmation email.
  • Breakfast with Santa begins on November 27th through December 24th.
  • You can find details and tickets about both events here.

