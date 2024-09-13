Disney Halloween Time — New Costumes, Decor, and More Arrive at Hong Kong Disneyland

Spooky season has officially begun at Hong Kong Disneyland!
New Halloween Attire:
- Disney Parks Blog has shared a brand new look at the amazing new costumes and decorations for this year’s Disney Halloween Time seasonal event at Hong Kong Disneyland.
- As guests arrive at the park, they will be welcomed by the brand new Vampire Mickey jack-o-lantern. The Halloween icon is the perfect place for a festive photo opportunity to commemorate your visit to the resort.
- Guests looking to celebrate the Halloween season with their favorite characters can head to Halloween Time Festive Gardens. There you’ll find Mickey and Friends, Winne the Pooh, Tigger and Eeyore in their frightfully fun new costumes.
- Fans of Duffy and Friends will also find the cutesy critters adorned in new Halloween costumes at Duffy and Friends Play House. Inside, guests will find the meet and greet location spruced up for spooky season photo opportunities.
- Additionally, the Halloween event will boast new meet and greet opportunities. For the first time, guests will be able to meet a variety of Disney hero and villain duos, including Snow White and the Evil Queen, Maleficent and Aurora, Jasmine and Jafar and more.
- Party in the streets with your favorite characters with Mickey’s Halloween Time Street Party! The seasonal parade features Mickey and Friends, Duffy and Friends, and more. New this year, Cinderella’s Lady Tremaine, Anastasia and Drizella will make their way through Main Street, U.S.A. prior to the parade in search of the perfect bachelor. Watch a full video of last year’s party below:
- Also returning to this year’s Disney Halloween Time is House of De Vil-lains. Presented by your favorite animated antagonists, this deviously fashionable show will give guests the opportunity to party alongside their favorite Disney Villains. New this year, the show will invite a group of Disney animation sidekicks to the party, including Evil Queen’s Raven Bird, Hades’ Pain and Panic, Queen of Heart’s Card Soldiers, and Yzma’s Kronk. You won’t want to miss this incredible Halloween bash! Check out a video of last year’s production of House of De Vil-lains below:
- Let’s Get Wicked brings the iconic music of the Disney villains to life! Including Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty, Ursula from The Little Mermaid, Gaston from Beauty and the Beast and more, guests will experience spectacular live vocals and dance numbers.
- Disney Halloween Time runs now until October 31st.
