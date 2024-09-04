Hong Kong Disneyland Celebrates China Delegation With Homecoming After Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort held the Homecoming Celebration for the delegation from Hong Kong, China, in honor of their participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

What’s Happening:

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort had the honor of hosting the Homecoming Celebration for the Hong Kong, China delegation for participating in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Approximately 1,000 guests were invited along with their family and friends to join in on the celebration.

Athletes who participated in different sports shared their journeys with the younger generation to inspire them to go for their dreams.

A ceremony and processional took place for the athletes and their supporting teams. Mickey and his friends joined in on the celebration, as well as thousands of park guests who cheered and congratulated them.

The group enjoyed a day at the park and enjoyed a meal at Explorer's Club Restaurant.

Others who played an important role, including medical teams, coaches, and managers, were also honored at the celebration.

The local media who reported on the Paris Olympics was also invited to take part and was thanked for their hard work.

After the celebration, rower Chiu Hin-chun and fencer Cedric Ho engaged with a group of underprivileged students from Hong Kong Christian Service and the Boys’ and Girls’ Clubs Association of Hong Kong who had participated and completed sports training workshops at the “Disney All-Star Sports Legacy Academy.”

They shared their experience and how they overcame challenges.

What They’re Saying:

Michael Moriarty, managing director, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort: “Disney is one of the best places to celebrate life’s incredible milestones. This homecoming celebration is in recognition of their incredible achievements, showcasing the unwavering spirit of Hong Kong. I hope their journey will inspire our younger generation to pursue their dreams with the same passion.”

Commissioner for Sports in the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau Sam Wong: "Seeing the Hong Kong, China Delegation achieved historic results is really invigorating. The determination, resilience and perseverance shown by the sportsmen are great qualities that everyone should learn. I would like to thank HKDL for arranging this event to celebrate the achievements of Hong Kong athletes".