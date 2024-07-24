Two New Episodes of Magic Ears – The Official Audioguide of Disneyland Paris Focusing on Frontierland and Adventureland

Planning a trip to Disneyland Paris? Check out two new episodes of Magic Ears – The Official Audioguide of Disneyland Paris.

Check out two new episodes of Magic Ears – The Official Audioguide of Disneyland Paris dedicated to Frontierland and Adventureland.

Available on Spotify, YouTube, Deezer and Apple Music.

Discover Frontierland:

Embark on a yee-ha-ing Wild West adventure exploring Frontierland at Disneyland Paris!

Discover the legends of Big Thunder Mountain, the mysteries of Phantom Manor, and hear many more fascinating stories about this iconic adrenaline-fuelled land.

An exhilarating journey into the heart of the Wild West awaits!

Discover Adventureland:

Head to the heart of Disneyland Paris and be whisked off on an immersive journey exploring Adventureland!

Discover the mysteries surrounding Pirates of the Caribbean, tread in the perilous footsteps of Indiana Jones, and explore this fascinating land’s hidden treasures.

Thrills, excitement and surprises await you at every turn, so hold on tight because the adventure starts right now!

