Two New Dishes Have Debuted at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Two new savory snacks have arrived at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Eats on Instagram has shared two new bites available at Animal Kingdom.
- At the Eight Spoon Cafe, a new Barbacoa Beef on Alfredo Macaroni & Cheese is available. It’s served with crispy onion and green onions.
- At the Smiling Crocodile, Barbacoa Beef Nachos are now available to order. Barbacoa beef sits atop tri-colored nachos and topped with queso, lime crema, and pico.
