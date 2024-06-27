Two New Dishes Have Debuted at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Two new savory snacks have arrived at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

Disney Eats on Instagram has shared two new bites available at Animal Kingdom.

At the Eight Spoon Cafe, a new Barbacoa Beef on Alfredo Macaroni & Cheese is available. It’s served with crispy onion and green onions.

At the Smiling Crocodile, Barbacoa Beef Nachos are now available to order. Barbacoa beef sits atop tri-colored nachos and topped with queso, lime crema, and pico.

