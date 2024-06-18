New Food Items Arrive at Connections Eatery and Regal Eagle Smokehouse

Let’s checkout some of the new food options that just dropped at EPCOT

What’s Happening:

Guests can find new items at both Connections Eatery and Regal Eagle Smokehouse

Let’s take a bite into some of these amazing new dishes: Connections Eatery: Chocolate Matcha Baumkuchen



Nicoise-style Salad with Seared Tuna: Mixed greens, potatoes, tomatoes, olives, green beans, white beans, dijon vinaigrette and tuna.

Black Bean Burger: House-made black bean patty with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, chipotle sauce, and toasted brioche

Regal Eagle Smokehouse BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich: Pulled BBQ jackfruit topped with coleslaw and pickles on garlic toast. Comes with a side.



House Salad: Romaine, tomato, red onions, smokey ranch, and cornbread croutons with a choice of protein.

