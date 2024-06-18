New Food Items Arrive at Connections Eatery and Regal Eagle Smokehouse

Let’s checkout some of the new food options that just dropped at EPCOT
What’s Happening:
- Disney Eats official instagram page announced several new food items that just dropped at EPCOT.
- Guests can find new items at both Connections Eatery and Regal Eagle Smokehouse.
- Let’s take a bite into some of these amazing new dishes:
- Connections Eatery:
- Chocolate Matcha Baumkuchen
- Connections Eatery:
- Nicoise-style Salad with Seared Tuna: Mixed greens, potatoes, tomatoes, olives, green beans, white beans, dijon vinaigrette and tuna.
- Black Bean Burger: House-made black bean patty with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, chipotle sauce, and toasted brioche
- Regal Eagle Smokehouse
- BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich: Pulled BBQ jackfruit topped with coleslaw and pickles on garlic toast. Comes with a side.
- House Salad: Romaine, tomato, red onions, smokey ranch, and cornbread croutons with a choice of protein.
Read More:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com