New Food Items Arrive at Connections Eatery and Regal Eagle Smokehouse

Let’s checkout some of the new food options that just dropped at EPCOT

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Eats official instagram page announced several new food items that just dropped at EPCOT.
  • Guests can find new items at both Connections Eatery and Regal Eagle Smokehouse.
  • Let’s take a bite into some of these amazing new dishes:
    • Connections Eatery:
      • Chocolate Matcha Baumkuchen

Photo by Disney Eats on June 18, 2024. May be an image of gelato, chiffon cake, chocolate mousse, pastry, wafer and chocolate cake.

  • Nicoise-style Salad with Seared Tuna: Mixed greens, potatoes, tomatoes, olives, green beans, white beans, dijon vinaigrette and tuna.

Photo by Disney Eats on June 18, 2024. May be an image of tuna and salad.

  • Black Bean Burger: House-made black bean patty with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, chipotle sauce, and toasted brioche

Photo by Disney Eats on June 18, 2024. May be an image of burger, lentils and guacamole.

  • Regal Eagle Smokehouse
    • BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich: Pulled BBQ jackfruit topped with coleslaw and pickles on garlic toast. Comes with a side.

Photo by Disney Eats on June 18, 2024. May be an image of chicken sandwich, club sandwich, coleslaw and toast.

  • House Salad: Romaine, tomato, red onions, smokey ranch, and cornbread croutons with a choice of protein.

Photo by Disney Eats on June 18, 2024. May be an image of salad and steak.

