Everything POP Food Court at Disney’s Pop Century Resort To Undergo Refurbishment Starting July 29th

Guests staying at Disney’s Pop Century Resort this summer will have to adjust the way they dine at the popular value hotel.

What’s Happening:

The Everything POP Food Court at Disney’s Pop Century Resort will be under refurbishment from July 29th through the end of September.

During this period, guests will be required to use the My Disney Experience app to order food and drinks at the resort. Entrances to the food court may be blocked off and seating in the dining room will be limited.

Disney’s Pop Century Resort is a resort located at the Walt Disney World Resort and is a celebration of pop culture in the second half of the 20th century.

