New Lunch Menu Items Coming to Carthay Circle Restaurant at Disney California Adventure

Lights, camera, lunch! A new lunch menu will soon debut at the Carthay Circle Restaurant inside Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

  • Carthay Circle Restaurant at Disney California Adventure features upscale cuisine influenced by the bold, diverse flavors of Southern California. Discover a modern, seasonal menu in nostalgic Art Deco surroundings.
  • The innovative fare spotlights Southern California flavors and fresh, locally sourced ingredients—courtesy of Chef Alex Flores, executive chef of Carthay Circle Restaurant and Lounge.
  • Make your reservations now for the premiere of a new lunch menu at Carthay Circle Restaurant beginning on July 12th.
  • New items shared by the Disney Eats Instagram include:
    • Ginger and Soy Glazed Tri Tip (above)
    • Pan Roasted Shrimp

  • Grilled Chicken Meatloaf

  • Green Garbanzo Bean Fritters

  • Greek Style Salad

