New Lunch Menu Items Coming to Carthay Circle Restaurant at Disney California Adventure

Lights, camera, lunch! A new lunch menu will soon debut at the Carthay Circle Restaurant inside Disney California Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- Carthay Circle Restaurant at Disney California Adventure features upscale cuisine influenced by the bold, diverse flavors of Southern California. Discover a modern, seasonal menu in nostalgic Art Deco surroundings.
- The innovative fare spotlights Southern California flavors and fresh, locally sourced ingredients—courtesy of Chef Alex Flores, executive chef of Carthay Circle Restaurant and Lounge.
- Make your reservations now for the premiere of a new lunch menu at Carthay Circle Restaurant beginning on July 12th.
- New items shared by the Disney Eats Instagram include:
- Ginger and Soy Glazed Tri Tip (above)
- Pan Roasted Shrimp
- Grilled Chicken Meatloaf
- Green Garbanzo Bean Fritters
- Greek Style Salad
