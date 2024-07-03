New Lunch Menu Items Coming to Carthay Circle Restaurant at Disney California Adventure

Lights, camera, lunch! A new lunch menu will soon debut at the Carthay Circle Restaurant inside Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

Carthay Circle Restaurant at Disney California Adventure features upscale cuisine influenced by the bold, diverse flavors of Southern California. Discover a modern, seasonal menu in nostalgic Art Deco surroundings.

The innovative fare spotlights Southern California flavors and fresh, locally sourced ingredients—courtesy of Chef Alex Flores, executive chef of Carthay Circle Restaurant and Lounge.

Make your reservations now for the premiere of a new lunch menu at Carthay Circle Restaurant beginning on July 12th.

New items shared by the Disney Eats Instagram Ginger and Soy Glazed Tri Tip (above) Pan Roasted Shrimp



Grilled Chicken Meatloaf

Green Garbanzo Bean Fritters

Greek Style Salad

