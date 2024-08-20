New Thai Tea Slushy Coming to Disneyland for a Limited Time Only

Disney Eats shared on their Instagram page that beginning August 23rd, for a limited time only, a new Thai Tea Slushy with honey boba and cold foam will be available at Disneyland Park.

What’s Happening:

From August 23rd through November 13th, a new Thai Tea Slushy with honey boba and cold foam will be available at the Bengal Barbecue at Disneyland Park.

About Bengal Barbecue:

Bengal Barbecue is located in Adventureland at Disneyland Park.

This quick service restaurant features spicy or sweet beef, chicken, bacon-wrapped asparagus, and fresh vegetables.

Planning a Trip?:

