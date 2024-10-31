Footwear Brand OluKai to Open New Retail Location at Disney Springs

Shoe brand OluKai is setting up shop across from The Edison at Disney Springs.
What’s Happening:
- OluKai has begun teasing a new retail location coming soon to The Landing at Disney Springs.
- With window advertisements blocking view from the inside, the space is currently being transformed for the new shoe store.
- Founded in 2005, OluKai began its mission to offer the best footwear for those that live and play near the water. Dedicated to comfort and inspired by the Hawaiian islands, OluKai combines style with practicality to offer customers high quality sneakers, sandals, and more.
- The brand is dedicated to upholding environment standards as a certified B-Corporation, highlighting their responsible business practices.
- Additionally, the brand founded the Ama OluKai Foundation in 2014 to partner with Hawaiian organizations to protect local culture and tradition.
- Currently, no opening timeframe has been shared, but I imagine Walt Disney World guests won’t have to wait too long to pick up a pair of OluKais.
- In the meantime, check out the brand’s website to check out their stylish designs.
