Photos: M&M’s Sweet Tour at Disney Springs

The event gives fans of the iconic candy and opportunity to experience a photo op and sweet surprises.

Today is the last day to check out the M&M’s Sweet Tour at Disney Springs. Check out some photos of the exciting pop-up opportunity.

Guests visiting Disney Springs have until 11PM tonight to check out the M&M’s Sweet Tour.

Located near the Orange Garage, guests visiting the pop-up event can enjoy music, photo opportunities, and some sweet surprises.

The event features a playable floor piano matching the colors of the iconic candy-coated chocolates as well as an official photo opportunity allowing guests to celebrate their love for the sweet treat.

Fans can also grab complimentary packs of regular, mini, and mega sized peanut butter M&M’s as a thank you for attending the pop-up event.

For those looking for even more M&M's fun, make sure you visit the M&M's Store

