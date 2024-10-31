Photos: M&M’s Sweet Tour at Disney Springs

Today is the last day to check out the M&M’s Sweet Tour at Disney Springs. Check out some photos of the exciting pop-up opportunity.
What’s Happening:
- Guests visiting Disney Springs have until 11PM tonight to check out the M&M’s Sweet Tour.
- Located near the Orange Garage, guests visiting the pop-up event can enjoy music, photo opportunities, and some sweet surprises.
- The event features a playable floor piano matching the colors of the iconic candy-coated chocolates as well as an official photo opportunity allowing guests to celebrate their love for the sweet treat.
- Fans can also grab complimentary packs of regular, mini, and mega sized peanut butter M&M’s as a thank you for attending the pop-up event.
- For those looking for even more M&M’s fun, make sure you visit the M&M’s Store located near Splitsville and House of Blues.
Read More Disney Springs:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com