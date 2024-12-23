“Real Name Ticketing Policy” Goes into Effect at Shanghai Disney Resort

Starting today, Shanghai Disney Resort’s September announced “Real Name Ticketing Policy” has gone into effect.
- Guests planning a trip to Shanghai Disney Resort should be advised that they will now need identification to purchase tickets and enter the park.
- Referred to as the “Real Name Ticketing Policy,” each guest buying a regular ticket or annual pass for the resort will need to provide identification at the time of purchase, whether online or in person. Each ID can only be used to purchase one ticket that must match that identification.
- The identification requirements vary depending on location:
- Mainland China – PRC Resident ID Cards are required to be used. For guests under the age of 16 who have not yet received a PRC ID will need to use the number associated with their number on the Household Register.
- Hong Kong China and Macao China – Guests will need to use a Mainland Travel Permit, PRC Travel Document or Mainland Residence Permit for Hong Kong and Macao Residents.
- Taiwan – Guests will need to use a Mainland Travel Permit, PRC Travel Document or Mainland Residence Permit for Taiwan Residents.
- Other guests will need to use a valid passport or PRC Foreign Permanent Resident ID Card.
- Once a ticket is purchased for a specific guest, it cannot be changed. An original form of the Valid Government ID used to purchase tickets will be required to enter the park.
- The same policy is also utilized for the resort’s annual pass.
- Note: Only one valid form of admission may be held at one time, pre guest.
- For child tickets and annual passes, valid for guests aged 3-11, a valid PRC ID, an PRC ID Card number on Household Register or a valid passport are required to purchase a ticket.
- Guests under 3 are eligible for free admission, but parents must arrive with Valid Government ID for the child.
- Another reminder that guests under the age of 16 must be accompanied by someone over the age of 16 while visiting the resort.
- After initial entry, guests will be given tickets, which can be used to enter and re-enter the park during the duration of their ticket.
- Shanghai Disney Resort also reminds guests that they must purchase tickets through official channels including the official Shanghai Disney website, app and WeChat account. Guests can also grab tickets at the Disney Reservation Center, JD.com Flagship Store and official Fliggy Store or through the resort’s official travel partners.
- You can read more about the new ticket policy here.
- Additionally, those looking to take a trip to Shanghai Disney Resort from specific countries can now visit China for up to 240 hours without a visa. You can read more about that here.
