A Trip to Shanghai Disney Has Never Been Easier

With new guidelines for visa free travel in China, now is the perfect time to visit Shanghai Disneyland.

Americans looking to take a trip to Disney’s newest resort can now book travel with one less step to make your Shanghai Disney Resort vacation dreams come true.

On Tuesday, China’s National Immigration Agency announced a new measure, effective immediately, that allows foreign travelers from 54 different countries to be able to visit China for up to ten days visa free. Previously, Americans could travel to China for 144 hours visa free if they weren’t arriving from and departing to the same country. This means you couldn’t just fly from JFK or LAX to Shanghai and back without a visa, you’d need to either fly in from another country (layovers count) and head back to the US or vice versa. The new rule still requires visitors to comply with that rule, however, the 144 hours has been expanded to 240. Including countries in Europe, Latin America, Asia, the U.S. and Canada, the new policy is an effort by China to attract more international tourism. This means it's the perfect time to travel to Shanghai Disneyland to experience attractions such as Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure, Roaring Rapids, and Zootopia: Hot Pursuit.

For 38 countries, including France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and Japan, China doesn't require visas at all, meaning you can stay in the country for up to 30 days.

The visa application process for any vacation is a pain, especially when you are excited to experience the magic of a vacation to the authentically Disney, distinctly Chinese resort.

Before we take a quick look around Disney's newest resort, make sure you take a look at Kyle's incredible guide for visiting Shanghai Disneyland.

Mickey Avenue

Shanghai Disneyland is the only Disney Park in the world without Main Street USA. Instead the park takes on its own identity, creating a more whimsical atmosphere inspired by important locations to Disney, including Carthay Circle. The wider streets of Mickey Avenue, as well as the fact that it is not a part of the parade route, makes this area a great place to hangout, shop, enjoy a snack, and kick off your day at the park.

Gardens of Imagination

This new take on the classic “hub” for the iconic spoke and wheel design of Disney’s castle parks greatly expands the area in front of the castle. While still offering gorgeous views of Storybook Castle, Gardens of Imagination also boasts a handful of attractions including Fantasia Carousel, Dumbo The Flying Elephant, and the Chinese Astrology inspired Garden of the Twelve Friends.

Tomorrowland

Another unique take on a Disney classic, Tomorrowland takes on a fresh aesthetic full of visual movement, kinetic energy, and elevated walkways. The star attractions here include Tron Lightcycle Power Run, Jet Packs, and Buzz Lightyear Planet Rescue. Make sure you visit Tomorrowland at night to experience the gorgeously lit atmosphere of the future.

Disney/Pixar Toy Story Land

While not particularly unique to the resort, Toy Story Land brings all the fun of the Pixar film series to life, allowing guests to shrink down to the size of toys. For those having experienced Toy Story Land at Walt Disney Studios Park or Hong Kong Disneyland, this land will feel familiarly fun.

Fantasyland

While most Disney Parks’ Fantasylands are designed to be quaint, Shanghai Disneyland’s Fantasyland is sprawling with the world’s biggest Disney castle to match. Featuring unique attractions like an updated Peter Pan’s Flight, the princess celebration boat ride Voyage to the Crystal Grotto, and classics such as Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, there is so much to experience throughout the modernized land.

Zootopia

Nowhere else in the world can you step into the metropolitan paradise of 2016’s Zootopia. The immersive theme land brings the both large and small animals of the smash hit to life. Headlined by one of Disney’s incredible trackless dark rides, Zootopia: Hot Pursuit is Disney’s latest family thrill attraction at the resort, which includes an impressive number of audio animatronics and a high action storyline.

Treasure Cove

Boasting possibly the best attraction in the world, Shanghai Disney’s Treasure Cove invites guests into the adventurous world of the Pirates of the Caribbean film series. Aboard Battle for the Sunken Treasure, the innovative boat ride features direction changes, drops, projections, battle scenes, and fan-favorite characters from the movies. Currently, the Disney patented ride system hasn’t been used outside of this attraction, making this area a must do while visiting the resort.

Adventure Isle

Situated on the same lake as Treasure Cove, Adventure Isle supersizes the spirit of Adventureland. With a new take on Soarin’ with Soaring Over the Horizon, a uniquely themed river rapids ride with Roaring Rapids, and a never-before-seen at a Disney Park ropes course with Camp Discovery, this unique area will be a must visit while on a trip to Shanghai Disney.

You can read more about the new travel rules for China here.

