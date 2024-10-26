Figment Fun Heads Overseas To Shanghai Disney Resort

Figment, known for his attraction (in all its versions) at EPCOT is making his way to Shanghai Disney Resort – in merchandise form!
What’s Happening:
- Figment, the lovable impish imaginary Dragon from EPCOT’s Imagination! Pavilion has arrived in Shanghai.
- No, the classic original theme park character is not a part of his own attraction at or coming to Shanghai Disneyland, but instead has arrived at the overseas destination in the form of cute new merchandise.
- An Instagram post shared by the Shanghai Disney Resort showcases some of the new memorabilia, including a new straw clip toy with flapping wings.
- Notably, as of press time this particular piece of merchandise isn’t available stateside at EPCOT, where all things Figment essentially reside – a fact that will surely upset domestic Figment fans.
- Outside of the lovable nature and appearance of the character, there is no reason that Figment merchandise should be in Shanghai Disneyland, considering the dragon (an original character from an attraction that is found only at EPCOT) is not featured anywhere in the park, and relies solely on being known from a short-lived Marvel Comics series and word-of-mouth from the Walt Disney World attraction. The same could be argued for the presence of Figment merchandise in the Disneyland Resort in California.
- The cultural status of Figment might change in the future though, jumping from known-to-a-particular-sect-of-Disney-Adults to Pop Culture Icon. Back in 2022, it was reported that Seth Rogen and his production company, Point Grey, were working on a Figment-based film with the writers behind Pokemon Detective Pikachu attached. Eagle-eyed viewers might also spot Figment in Pixar’s smash-hit, Inside Out 2, and he is also a playable character in the video game, Disney Speedstorm
- That said, Figment merchandise is a hot commodity. In recent years, a Figment popcorn bucket arrived at EPCOT, causing hours-long waits for the novelty item and a demand that made national headlines (This bucket also appears to be heading to Shanghai based on the IG post).
- He is also the unofficial mascot for all the festivals at EPCOT – namely the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts – and his image appears somewhere on each merchandise collection for each event.
- The new Figment merchandise (Popcorn bucket and straw clip toy) is available now at Shanghai Disneyland.
