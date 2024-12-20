Shanghai Disneyland Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary of Zootopia

The occasion was celebrated with a group performance of the most popular song in the new land, “Zootopia, We Love You.”
by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Today, Shanghai Disneyland is celebrating the 1 year anniversary of their Zootopia land – complete with delicious treats like Pawpsicles, the thrilling Zootopia: Hot Pursuit attraction, and more.

What’s Happening:

  • Shanghai Disneyland’s official Instagram account shared a fun video celebrating 1 year of Zootopia.  
  • The video features Zootopia residents, along with Walt Disney Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer and director/writer of the Zootopia films, Jared Bush, and celebrities including Ayanga, Lexie Liu, Liu Yuning, and Huang Ling.
  • They all came together to perform the most popular song in the new land, “Zootopia, We Love You” – alongside Amur Tiger Rangers, firefighters, Walt Disney Imagineers, and guests and cast members from Shanghai Disney Resort.

  • The Disney Parks Blog also shared a plethora of images from throughout the land, celebrating its attractions and seasonal offerings. Below are a selection of those images.

  • For more on the impressive new land at Shanghai Disneyland, check out our Zootopia tag for all our coverage.

More Disney Parks News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning