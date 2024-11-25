Enjoy a Cold Weather Celebration at Shanghai Disneyland’s Disney Winter Frostival

The Winter festivities have arrived at Shanghai Disneyland and Disney Parks Blog has given readers a look at all the amazing seasonal offerings at the resort.

Shanghai Disney has kicked off their Disney Winter Frostival seasonal event! From November 8th through February 21st, Shanghai Disneyland will be decked out for a cold-weather celebration. Disney Parks Blog has given fans a look at five things visitors at the resort won’t want to miss.

For the first time ever, Zootopia will host the Winter Snow-Ball Festival. Through January 1st, the park's newest land will allow guests to experience a snowy winter day in Zootopia. Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde will adorn cozy clothing to celebrate Snow-Ball Day.

Disney Winter Magic Cavalcade returns bringing winter scenes featuring fan-favorite characters, such as Duffy and Friends, Mickey and Friends, and more. Mickey and Friends’ outfits will transform from Christmas to the Spring Festival.

Mickey Avenue joins the celebration with Mickey’s Snow Magic. With the help of Mickey, Minnie and the Snowies, the park’s Main Street will come to life with magical music, projections of classic Disney tales, and snowfall.

Frostival! A Celebration of Winter will take over Enchanted Storybook Castle and Gardens of Imagination with festive projections, glittering lights and sounds. Additionally, the popular faux ice statues return this year, featuring all new sculptures inspired by the park’s new Zootopia land. Featuring Gazelle, Fru Fru, Mr. Big and more, guests will have even more characters to find throughout the park.

Disney characters throughout the park will feature festive outfits and winter sports gear. Winnie the Pooh and his friends are getting ready to hit the slopes in their down jackets, knitted beanies, and fleeces. Mickey and Friends and Duffy and Friends will also feature new looks perfect for the cold-weather celebration. Queens, Princesses and Princes featured in the Disney Winter Magic Cavalcade will make appearances at Castle Encounters as they enjoy the snow-covered season.

Disney Winter Frostival runs now through February 21st! Make sure you check out all the amazing seasonal offerings only at Shanghai Disney Resort.

