Spooky Halloween Treats Arrive at Shanghai Disneyland

As the spooky season begins at Shanghai Disneyland, some special creepy delights are now available to try.
What’s Happening:
- Shanghai Disneyland is celebrating this Halloween with the first-ever Zootopia “Howl-o-ween” running from October 4th through November 2nd, 2024 – giving guests opportunities to get dressed up and show their wicked side!
- Among the special offerings are of course some exclusive Halloween eats, that come with some delightful packaging and added novelty items.
- The spooky items available this Halloween season are:
- Blue Curacao & Waxberry Flavored Special Drink
- Pastrami Beef and Cheese, Pulled Pork and Cheese and Smoked Salmon Avocado Sandwich
- Pumpkin Soup
- Chef Donald Duck Wagyu Beef Burger
- Guests can also look forward to special Halloween set menus at the Royal Banquet Hall as well as Aurora in Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, featuring fun and frightful dishes that perfectly fit the thrilling vibe of the celebrations.
- Find out more about Halloween at the Shanghai Disney Resort here.
