Celebrate the Spooky Season at Shanghai Disney Resort

Shanghai Disney Resort is a great place to celebrate the spooky season, and there are special festivities running from October 4 through November 2. With parties, characters, and special shows, you won't want to miss this.

What's Happening:

Celebrate this Halloween with the first-ever Zootopia “Howl-o-ween”, elevated Spook-tacular and more.

From October 4 through November 2, 2024, guests can enjoy an entire month of endless opportunities to get dressed up and show their wicked side!

For the first time ever, the world’s first and only land inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Zootopia in Shanghai Disneyland, is hosting its own celebrations with the inaugural “Howl-o-ween” festival.“

Guests are invited to show off their playful side and indulge in a range of themed experiences and products designed exclusively for Zootopia.

Characters:

Mickey and Friends, together with Duffy and Friends, will embrace the season’s traditions by donning their new outfits for the occasion.

Winnie the Pooh and his friends will also join the festivities, dressing to impress guests in the Hundred Acre Wood.

New Halloween Entertainment:

The Villain’s Club new show: At the Pepsi E-Stage in Tomorrowland, guests can enjoy a brand-new show – “The Villains Club,” featuring music, dancers, and special appearances by two iconic Disney Villains: Cruella de Vil and Gaston.

More opportunities to meet Disney Villains: Guests will have the opportunity to meet more Disney Villains throughout the Halloween season, with additional new locations for greetings. This year will also see Dr. Facilier, Lady Tremaine and her daughters Anastasia and Drizella join the festive Villain Balcony Walk.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet more Disney Villains throughout the Halloween season, with additional new locations for greetings. This year will also see Dr. Facilier, Lady Tremaine and her daughters Anastasia and Drizella join the festive Villain Balcony Walk. All-time Halloween favorites are back: Donald’s Halloween Treat Cavalcade and Treasure Cove Ghost Pirates: “A Trial of Darkness” will be returning, providing guests with non-stop thrills during every visit.

The Coco-themed area returns: From October 11 to November 7, the Coco-themed area returns, where guests can sing along with Miguel from the Pixar Animation Studios film in Adventure Isle.

Even More Entertainment:

From the end of October, the iconic Halloween Spook-tacular returns to mark the pinnacle of the spooky celebrations.

Running for an incredible five days from October 25 to October 26 and October 31 to November 2, this year’s Spook-tacular will give guests even more opportunities to dress up and enjoy the party as more party zones bring the Halloween excitement, including the first-ever Spook-tacular party zone in Zootopia!

The Halloween thrills continue as guests have the opportunity to meet more beloved villains at various locations across the park.

When night falls, after the “ILLUMINATE! A Nighttime Celebration,” the Halloween Villains Castle Celebration transforms into a stunning showcase of Disney Villains, captivating guests with its enchanting displays and thrilling atmosphere.

Food and Beverage:

All Halloween, delicious food and drinks can be found across the resort, including a selection of treats such as black churros, black burger buns, and freshly baked black sesame egg tart.

Pumpkin, another essential flavor of the season, will also feature through creamy and thick pumpkin soup, to pumpkin-themed sandwiches, pretzels, and pizza.

The rich, warm flavors of the pumpkin-based delicacies will remind guests of family gatherings, cooler days, and the changing colors of nature.

Guests can also look forward to special Halloween set menus at the Royal Banquet Hall as well as Aurora in Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, featuring fun and frightful dishes that perfectly fit the thrilling vibe of the celebrations.

Merchandise:

Guests can also bring the eerie atmosphere home with new merchandise collections featuring a variety of Disney characters.

From Mickey and Friends and Duffy and Friends, to Winnie the Pooh and his friends, as well as Disney Villains and more, the new merchandise is guaranteed to enrich guests’ collections.

Disneytown:

The Halloween excitement continues in Disneytown. Listening to the spellbinding tales of the Lost Souls or greeting the roguish Magic Mirror is sure to send a shiver down the spine, while the bewitching tunes of The Ghost Band and the haunting dances of the Frightfully Fun Dance Party will transfix the souls of all guests into joining the song and dance.

For more spooky fun, the Disneytown Halloween Tour offers an exclusive experience for children to DIY their very own Halloween face painting just in time for the Trick-or-Treat Parade, or head over to the Halloween Market where snacks and goods are waiting to tempt the faint of heart.