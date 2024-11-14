Mickey and Minnie to Celebrate 96th Birthday with New Outfits at Shanghai Disneyland

Guests will be able to catch the pair in front of Enchanted Storybook Castle.

Next week, celebrate the anniversary of Mickey and Minnie Mouse’s debut at Shanghai Disney Resort. The pair will be dressed to the nines in festive new outfits.

Where’s the Party:

Shanghai Disney Resort has shared on Instagram

Making their first appearance in 1928’s Steamboat Willie , the pair have become some of the most beloved and iconic characters in the world.

In celebration of their 96th birthdays, guests will be able to see the pair in special, birthday outfits at the Enchanted Storybook Castle Stage.

Don’t miss out on the celebration!

In addition to their special November 18th outfits, the resort is celebrating with secret birthday surprises during the Shanghai Disneyland

Guests can also catch the Mickey and Minnie-inspired “Best Wishes” projection show after their nighttime spectacular ILLUMINATE!.

