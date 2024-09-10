Shanghai Disney Resort Collaborates with Shanghai Huju Opera for This Year’s Mid-Autumn Festival

The autumnal event, which premiered last year, is hosting a new entertainment option that continues the resort’s mission to be “authentically Disney, distinctly Chinese.”

Opera and Friends:

Shanghai Disney Resort has announced that they are collaborating with the Shanghai Huju Opera Theatre for this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival.

As a new part of the Duffy Month offerings at the resort, guests can catch a special edition of the Enjoying the Moon with Duffy and Friends castle show with added elements from the prestigious Huju Opera.

Exclusively presented during the Mid-Autumn Festival public holiday, which takes place from September 15-17, the resort will incorporate classical elements from the Chinese legend Chang'e Flying to the Moon. 11-year-old rising Huju Opera star Xu Zitian will dress as Chang'e, the fairy of the moon, and perform with the adorable Disney characters on the castle stage. She will also perform the Duffy Month theme song "Let's Get Together" in Shanghai dialect for the first time.

The show will also incorporate class melodies, musical instruments, and arias of Shanghai Huju Opera to perfectly blend the magic of Disney with culturally significant elements.

The special offering is only showcased during the final daily performance of Enjoying the Moon with Duffy and Friends during the three day holiday.

during the three day holiday. Guests will also be able to find celebratory photo ops, Duffy florals, themed merchandise, seasonal food and drink, and exclusive meet and greets in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

What They’re Saying:

Joe Schott, President and General Manager of Shanghai Disney Resort: “By collaborating with Shanghai Huju Opera Theatre, we are excited to bring to life an innovative blend of local tradition and iconic Disney storytelling. Bringing together beloved Duffy and Friends with this unique Shanghai art form during one of the most important traditional Chinese festivals is one of the many ways that Shanghai Disney Resort is creating authentic connections with our guests to provide them with unforgettable experiences.”

Wu Wei, President of Shanghai Huju Opera Theatre: "The collaboration between Shanghai Huju Opera Theatre and Shanghai Disney Resort for this Mid-Autumn Festival combines the classic Shanghai Huju Opera together with enchanting Disney performances. This innovative initiative further preserves and promotes the Shanghai dialect and the art of Shanghai Huju Opera, enabling a broader audience to experience the enchantment of traditional opera while being immersed in a magical Disney experience. This collaboration marks a step towards blending our cultural heritage with contemporary entertainment."

