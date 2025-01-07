Morimoto Asia Announces Date for the Seventh Ramen Rumble

A portion of the proceeds will support Give Kids the World.

Morimoto Asia has announced that the seventh Ramen Rumble will take place this month.

What's Happening:

Morimoto Asia has announced that the seventh Ramen Rumble will take place on Monday, January 27.

This culinary event will highlight five of Central Florida's finest chefs, each presenting their unique ramen dishes, complete with creative toppings and textures for guests to sample and vote on.

The chefs will compete for the esteemed title of "Ramen Royalty of Central Florida," as well as the coveted "Broth Belt" trophy.

This year's lineup of participating restaurants and chefs includes notable names like Chef Nikk Burton from The Monroe, Chef David Tsan of Norigami, Chef Tatsuki Takayama from WA Ramen, Chef Eliot Hillis of Red Panda Noodle, and Chef Jamie Riccardo Martinez from Tutto Italia.

Ramen Rumble is hosted in partnership with event creators Sue and Jason Chin of Good Salt Restaurant Group, with a portion of the proceeds supporting Give Kids the World.

General admission tickets are available for $95+, and VIP booths start at $650.

There are two seating times at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here

More Walt Disney World News:

Planning a Trip?:

Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.