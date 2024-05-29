Stream “Special Spice” From Tiana’s Bayou Adventure This Friday

We Call it Imagineering episode 2 just dropped, and the 21 minute YouTube video focuses on the importance of sound design and music in a Disney Parks attraction. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and its original song “Special Spice” were highlighted among the preview, and Disney Parks Blog just announced when you can hear the full thing.

In a new episode of We Call it Imagineering , PJ Morton, the Grammy Award winning composer of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’s new original song “Special Spice,” and Tricia Holloway, global music executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, took audiences on a special ride through the attraction.

In his inaugural journey down the bayou, PJ Morton got to experience his song on-ride for the first time. "Seeing my song on the ride for the very first time was mind blowing to me," shared PJ. "It's surreal to be in this world after a long time writing this song and finally seeing it in action, it's a dream come true."

Disney Legend and original voice of Princess Tiana recorded vocals for the song that will highlight the story of the E-Ticket water ride.

As Tiana’s Foods continues to grow, Tiana is throwing a Mardi Gras thank you party for her community’s support. With a mix up in preparations for the party, Tiana is left without a band. The princess will invite guests on a journey through the bayou to find a group of musical critters to help spice up her celebration.

After the 5-story drop, guests will meet Tiana and friends at her New Orleans mansion. With Louis conducting a critter cluttered jazz band, riders will have the opportunity to sing and dance along to “Special Spice.” Prince Naveen and his little brother Prince Ralphie can be found playing along on their ukulele and drums. “Special Spice” will continue to follow us as we approach Mama Odie with a platter of beignets. Acknowledging us, she exclaims that the party wouldn’t be what it is without us.

“Special Spice” will be released on all streaming platforms this Friday, May 31st.

