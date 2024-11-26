Refurbished Standby Queue for Haunted Mansion Opens Today at Disneyland Park

The standby queue for The Haunted Mansion will be available starting today at Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- The standby queue for The Haunted Mansion, which is currently Haunted Mansion Holiday, will open today, November 26, at Disneyland Park.
- According to the Disneyland app, beginning today, Haunted Mansion Holiday will use a standby queue and Lightning Lane, while the virtual queue option will no longer be available.
- The Haunted Mansion closed in January 2024 for a major refurbishment of its grounds and the addition of a new retail shop.
Standby Queue: (From Disney Parks Blog)
- While in the standby queue, explore the grounds and spot a familiar Spanish fountain from Magnolia Park.
- The gardens are watched over by dignified ravens, symbolizing a connection between the living and spiritual realms.
- As you walk, discover a personal garden retreat by Master Gracey, featuring a fountain with a tempestuous sea maiden and an antique gazebo with a bench, a well-worn book, an astrological armillary sphere, and a forgotten pipe for reflection.
- Further along, visit Madame Leota's whimsical garden, filled with enchanted figurines and fortune-telling orbs.
- The grand oak tree at its center is adorned with vibrant ornaments that chime in the breeze.
- At the back, the Mansion Greenhouse serves as a shared space for the mansion's ghosts, allowing gardening enthusiasts to cultivate plants.
