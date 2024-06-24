Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground To Have Limited Horseback Riding Availability Starting Next Month

With the debut of the new Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground just days away, more construction is taking place at the resort which will lead to more restricted times in which guests can experience horseback riding at the resort.

What’s Happening:

Beginning July 13, 2024, horseback riding will be temporarily unavailable Monday through Friday at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, due to construction.

However, rides may be available on Saturdays and Sundays during this time. Check the My Disney Experience mobile app on Friday of each week to see if horseback riding is happening on the following Saturday and Sunday—and if available, reserve a ride.

The construction is likely due to more of the resort being converted into the new cabins. Starting this July through a phased opening, the first of these new Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort will open and be available for guests to stay in.

Though technically a part of Disney Vacation Club, these cabins will be available for all to enjoy (subject to availability). Fans of the resort, which has been a part of Walt Disney World

