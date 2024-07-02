New Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Billboard Spotted

Now that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is officially open, those traveling around the Orlando area can spot a new billboard advertising the attraction.

What’s Happening:

A new billboard advertising Magic Kingdom

The advertisement features Tiana, Louis, and a log full of critters.

The new attraction, which opened on June 28th, is a retheme of the old Splash Mountain Princess and the Frog, guests will see Tiana, Louis, Mama Odi, Prince Naveen and more come alive.

