New Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Billboard Spotted

Now that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is officially open, those traveling around the Orlando area can spot a new billboard advertising the attraction.
What’s Happening:
- A new billboard advertising Magic Kingdom’s new family-thrill ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has appeared in the Orlando area.
- The advertisement features Tiana, Louis, and a log full of critters.
- The new attraction, which opened on June 28th, is a retheme of the old Splash Mountain attraction. Using the same log flume ride system, guests will join Tiana as she travels through the bayou in search of a cavalcade of musical critters to play at her Mardi Gras celebration. In this continued story of 2009’s Princess and the Frog, guests will see Tiana, Louis, Mama Odi, Prince Naveen and more come alive.
