Princess Tiana has been top of mind lately, mostly because she’s starring in the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attractions coming to Walt Disney World and Disneyland this year, but you can celebrate her anytime you want thanks to Disney Store! Today they introduced the latest addition to the “I Am” headwear series that’s inspired by Tiana’s iconic dress. outfit.

It turns out dreams can come true anywhere in the world, even in the Louisiana bayou! Just ask Tiana who not only became a bona fide princess, but also opened her very own restaurant!

Disney is honoring the legendary princess with a stunning Ear Headband that’s just joined the “I Am” headwear collection. Each new style focuses on princess stars of film, series, and theme park attractions with accessories that replicate their signature looks.

Tiana Ear Headband for Adults – The Princess and the Frog

Tiana’s headband is absolutely beautiful and features a translucent tiara, satin mouse ears and golden filigree worthy of any princess.

Getting ready to join the jamboree at Disney Parks? This headband is perfect for a ride on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

The Tiana Ear Headband is available now at Disney Store

