Tickets Still Available for the June 20th Mixology Series at The Edison

The Edison's popular Mixology Series continued with two dates in June. The first was on June 13, but the second will take place on June 20, and tickets for the non-smoking dinner are still available.

What's Happening:

The Edison's popular Mixology Series continues on June 20 at 5:30 p.m.

Join for an elevated three-course menu and craft cocktail pairings in our Industrial Gothic dining room or dine alfresco on the patio with cigars.

Space is very limited, and guests must be 21 and older.

Tickets are available here

Menu:

Hints of citrus, honey, and smoke in our June pairings bring out the fruity, woody, and sweet flavors of early summer.

Featured Cocktails:

Scottish Poet

Dewar’s 12-year blended Scotch, sweet vermouth, Bénédictine (herbaceous honey-based liqueur), expressed lemon, tobacco leaf garnish

Paired with: Hokkaido scallops (corn salad, compound herb butter, smoked soy sauce)

Vieux Carre

Angel's Envy rye, D’ussé VSOP Cognac, sweet vermouth, Bénédictine, Angostura bitters, Peychaud’s bitters, torched lemon twist garnish

Paired with: crispy smoked pork belly ssam (pickled onion, cornichons, carrots)

Honey Rum Whip

Bacardí 10-year rum, Belle de Brillet pear brandy, orange bitters, local honey, candied lemon and local honeycomb garnishes

Paired with: rum baba (roasted peaches, honey, orange sorbet)

Optional Add-On

½ oz. Gran Patrón Piedra (+$25 per person)

Planning a Trip?:

