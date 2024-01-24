Valentine’s Day Specials at Restaurants in Disney Springs

Valentine's Day will be here before you know it, and there are restaurants at Disney Springs offering specialty menu items to celebrate.

What's Available:

Summer House on the Lake:

Valentine’s Day Special: Valentine’s Day Menu (Available Feb. 14 – Feb. 18)

The newly opened Summer House on the Lake will offer four specials to celebrate its first Valentine’s Day in Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World

Dishes include Cracked Jonah Crab Claws, Hearts of Palm and Key West Pink Shrimp Salad and Florida Lobster Risotto.

For dessert, guests can indulge in Chocolate Cake served with raspberry mousse and sweetheart bark.

Chicken Guy!:

Valentine’s Day Special: Oreo Strawberry Cheesecake Shake

A delicious blend of hand-spun vanilla soft serve, cheesecake, strawberries and crushed OREOcookies, topped with fresh whipped cream, more crushed OREOcookies and strawberry syrup.

The shake will be available until March 31.

Jaleo Disney Springs:

Valentine’s Day Special: Strawberry Festival Menu & Vino Wednesday

Savor the flavors at Jaleo Disney Springs with signature specialties and an extensive selection of sangrias, wines and cocktails.

On Valentine’s Day, guests can enjoy any bottle of wine for half the price, allowing for indulgence and discovery.

Additionally, guests can enjoy the last week of Jaleo’s Strawberry Festival, in partnership with Southern Hill Farms, featuring a sweet and savory menu of Spanish-style eats, all incorporating locally grown strawberries.

Make reservations now

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.