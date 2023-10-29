Walt Disney World Cast Member Celebrates 50 Years at the Resort

Talk about a milestone! The Walt Disney World Cast and Community Facebook page shared a post celebrating Cast Member Bettie’s 50th anniversary with the company.

The Textile Services team at Walt Disney World recently celebrated cast member Bettie reaching 50 years with Disney.

Bettie started with the company in 1973 and has spent over 36 years in Textile Services, making sure that cast member costumes across property were pressed and “show-ready!”

She’s watched Disney World grow from one park to four, and has continued to bring joy to her fellow cast members and teams throughout her career.

And to add just a bit more context to this milestone, remember Walt Disney World celebrated its own 50th anniversary just two years ago. Bettie has been there for just about the entire existence of the resort!

