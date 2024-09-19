Walt Disney World’s Florida License Plates Raised $3 Million for Make-a-Wish

The commemorative Walt Disney World license plates directly benefit the wish granting non-profit.

Wish Granted:

The Walt Disney World speciality license plates have raised more than $3 million going to Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida. One hundred percent of the premium plate’s annual fees go directly to the organization that provides magical experiences for children facing critical illnesses and their families.

Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida President & CEO Anne Cuba shared that the organization has been able to grant over 300 wishes to Florida families.

Here are a handful of wish granting stories that will warm your heart.

Vyla

During her treatment, Vyla couldn’t stop thinking about the next time she would get to see Cinderella’s Castle. Walt Disney World was a huge part of Vyla and her family’s magical memories. Vyla’s mom Kristen shared “I couldn’t hold back the tears walking into the park because it was a moment we didn’t know we would see… We are so grateful for Make-A-Wish, Disney and all of the people who made these moments possible for our family.”

Samai

Hoping to travel to natural places with animals, sunsets, and lots of trees, Samai shared with her family that she would love to have a camper. Her wish was granted, and Samai has been able to create amazing memories on trips with her family. Samai’s father Anthony shared “It’s really amazing to know that Disney and the community are helping grant wishes for kids like Samai.”

Ashlyn

Ashlyn’s parents had wanted to provide her with a safe, sensory room for years. The long lasting gift provided Ashlyn and her family great relief. Her mother Tiffany shared “We are so grateful to Disney, Make-A-Wish and to the many volunteers, supporters and donations that made Ashlyn’s wish a reality.”

Each purchase of a Disney license plate will continue to help Make-a-Wish grant these memory making moments. Those interested in the magical automotive upgrade can purchase the Walt Disney World specialty license from any Florida DMV or a local County Tax Collector’s Office.

Read More Make-a-Wish: