Dwayne Johnson Sings “You’re Welcome” from “Moana” for Young Make-A-Wish Recipient

The voice of Maui from Moana, Dwayne Johnson, made a Make-A-Wish recipient’s wish come true by singing “You’re Welcome” just for her.
What’s Happening:
- On his personal Instagram account, Johnson shared some backstory about his work with the Make-A-Wish foundation, as well as the story of 4-year-old Lily Guerrero.
- Unfortunately, Lily is in home hospice and spends her time watching Moana, all day everyday. Therefore it was her wish for Johnson to sing “You’re Welcome” from the film. He does so in the video below.
- Johnson will be returning as Maui in Moana 2 later this year, as well as reprising the role in the upcoming live-action adaptation of the original film.
About Moana 2:
- Joined by Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.
- The sequel will be directed by Dave Derrick, with music from the duo of Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, as well as Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina, returning from the original animated feature.
- Auli’i Cravalho will be reprising her role as Moana, with Dwayne Johnson set to return as Maui, but Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote music for the original film, including “How Far I’ll Go” and “You’re Welcome,” will not be returning for this film.
- Moana 2 is due in theaters on November 27th, 2024.