Dwayne Johnson Sings “You’re Welcome” from “Moana” for Young Make-A-Wish Recipient

The voice of Maui from Moana, Dwayne Johnson, made a Make-A-Wish recipient’s wish come true by singing “You’re Welcome” just for her.

What’s Happening:

On his personal Instagram account, Johnson shared some backstory about his work with the Make-A-Wish foundation, as well as the story of 4-year-old Lily Guerrero.

Unfortunately, Lily is in home hospice and spends her time watching Moana, all day everyday. Therefore it was her wish for Johnson to sing “You’re Welcome” from the film. He does so in the video below.

Johnson will be returning as Maui in Moana 2 live-action adaptation

About Moana 2: