10 Meter Whale Spotted Near Tokyo Disney Resort

Right off the coast of Tokyo Disney Resort, a 10 meter long whale was filmed swimming in Tokyo Bay last week.
What’s Happening:
- Japanese newsource Mainichi reports that a rare whale sighting was made in Tokyo Bay right off the coast of Tokyo Disney Resort.
- At around 7:30am on December 13th, fishermen in the area heard the whale just prior to it surfacing.
- The 10 meter long animal surfaced, mesmerizing the fishermen. For about 30 minutes, the whale was repeatedly diving and surfacing, occasionally blowing water.
- Kazuyuki Kojima, vice-chairman of the Tokyo Easter Fisheries Cooperative Association, shared "We were paying close attention to a whale we had heard from a fishing boat ahead of us, when the black back of the whale appeared on the surface of the water about 10 meters to the side of our boat, passing by us, and we were surprised to see its huge dorsal fin. The boat was small, so we were afraid it would capsize, but we like whales, so we took pictures. We've seen finless porpoises here from time to time, but this was the first time we'd seen such a large whale."
- The rare sighting prompted investigation from Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology.
- Associate Professor Nakamura Gen of the Cetacean Research Laboratory stated "The shape of the dorsal fin is clearly visible, so if it's at least 10 metres long, it's probably an adult humpback whale. It resides in the Bering Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk in summer and migrates south to breed in winter, and can be seen around Hachijojima, the Ogasawara Islands, and Okinawa. At this time of year, it was probably on its way south, and got lost during its migration, and ended up in the depths of Tokyo Bay."
- You can check out a video of the whale's appearance here.
Read More Tokyo Disney Resort:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com