Tokyo Disneyland Announces Re-Opening of Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

The Tokyo location has been closed since the pandemic.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

Some extra pixie dust has hit Tokyo Disneyland with the reopening of a fan favorite.

What’s Happening:

  • For the first time in four years, Tokyo Disneyland has announced the reopening of the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.
  • Closed originally due to the pandemic, the location allows little princesses and princes to have their royal dreams come true through individualized makeovers.
  • For guests, Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices will bring them into the makeup chair to transform them into their favorite characters for a regal day at Tokyo Disneyland.

  • Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique locations are available around the world, including at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

More Tokyo Disney News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight