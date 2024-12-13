Tokyo Disneyland Announces Re-Opening of Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Some extra pixie dust has hit Tokyo Disneyland with the reopening of a fan favorite.
What’s Happening:
- For the first time in four years, Tokyo Disneyland has announced the reopening of the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.
- Closed originally due to the pandemic, the location allows little princesses and princes to have their royal dreams come true through individualized makeovers.
- For guests, Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices will bring them into the makeup chair to transform them into their favorite characters for a regal day at Tokyo Disneyland.
- Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique locations are available around the world, including at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.
More Tokyo Disney News:
- Photos: Tokyo Disney Resort Decks the Halls for Disney Christmas 2024
- New “Dreams Take Flight” Show Coming to Tokyo DisneySea Next Summer
- Tokyo Disney Resort Hotel Reservations Are Due to Open Up This Month for Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025
- Tokyo Disney Announces Sensational Slate of Events for 2025-2016
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com