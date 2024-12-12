Photos: Tokyo Disney Resort Decks the Halls for Disney Christmas 2024

It’s a Disney Christmas at Tokyo Disney Resort, and thanks to our contributor Kawamura Tetsuya, we can take a tour of this year’s Christmas decorations, entertainment, food, merchandise and more!

Tokyo Disneyland

We’ll begin at Tokyo Disneyland, where the floral Mickey is decked out with a Santa hat, while Disney Christmas decor covers the entrance to World Bazaar.

World Bazaar features a towering, 15-meter-tall Christmas tree featuring ornaments of Li’l RingRing, a Christmas Elf.

Disney Christmas Stories

The Disney Christmas Stories parade is making its final laps around Tokyo Disneyland this holiday season. Beginning in 2015, this Christmas offering begins with ringing bells to kick off the celebration. With each of the 7 floats highlighting a different festive story, guests will find Disney and Pixar characters as they come together for the final time. Retitled Disney Christmas Stories “Fond Farewell,” the music played after the entertainment option will change to help conclude the Christmas stories.

Tokyo DisneySea

The second park at the Tokyo Disney Resort is also celebrating the holiday season, with some equally impressive decor, plus appearances from characters dressed in their festive finest.

Christmas Carolers perform a cappella arrangements of Christmas favorites in Waterfront Park.

Disney Christmas Greeting

Mickey, Duffy and other friends sail throughout Mediterranean Harbor as part of Disney Christmas Greeting. The festive and floating offering will flood the park with the Christmas spirit, including holiday music and an appearance from Santa Claus.

Food and Merchandise

At both parks, guests will find plenty of commemorative merchandise and seasonal food offerings to help get them into the Christmas spirit.

Disney Resort Line

Disney Resort Line, the Monorail fleet of the Tokyo Disney Resort, is also all decked out for the season, with a fabulous interior filled with decorations, and even Santa hats on the iconic Mickey-shaped handles!

Disney Christmas continues daily through December 25th at Tokyo Disney Resort. Click here for more details on the event.